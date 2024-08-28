Horizon Oil Projects Future Growth Amid Uncertainties

Horizon Oil Limited (AU:HZN) has released an update.

Horizon Oil Limited’s FY2024 report contains forward-looking statements about its financial performance, including potential growth, dividends, and production levels, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. The company uses non-standard financial measures like EBITDAX and Free Cash Flow to present its earnings and cash positions. Horizon also notes that its resource estimates, as presented, are based on current knowledge and have been endorsed by COO Mr. Gavin Douglas, a petroleum expert with over 25 years of experience.

