Horizon Oil Announces Upcoming Dividend

Horizon Oil Limited has announced a new dividend distribution of AUD 0.01500000 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for October 16, 2024, and payment to be made on October 25, 2024. The distribution is tied to a six-month financial period ending June 30, 2024. This move is likely to attract the attention of current and potential investors in the HZN – ORDINARY FULLY PAID securities.

