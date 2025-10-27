Horizon Minerals Schedules 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Horizon Minerals Ltd ( (AU:HRZ) ) has shared an announcement.

Horizon Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled to take place on Friday, 28 November 2025, at 2.00pm (WST) in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the voting process either in person, by proxy, or through an authorized representative, with proxy forms to be submitted no later than 48 hours before the meeting. This meeting is a key event for stakeholders to engage with the company’s strategic direction and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HRZ) stock is a Buy with a A$0.18 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Horizon Minerals Ltd stock, see the AU:HRZ Stock Forecast page.

More about Horizon Minerals Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 75.00%

Average Trading Volume: 8,806,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$209.6M

See more insights into HRZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue