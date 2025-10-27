Horizon Minerals Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Horizon Minerals Ltd ( (AU:HRZ) ) just unveiled an update.

Horizon Minerals Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled to take place on November 28, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. The company encourages shareholders to lodge proxy forms in advance and offers the option to submit questions prior to the meeting. This announcement emphasizes the company’s commitment to shareholder engagement and transparency, as well as its adaptation to digital communication methods for distributing meeting notices and other important documents.

More about Horizon Minerals Ltd

Horizon Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in activities related to the extraction and production of minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

YTD Price Performance: 75.00%

Average Trading Volume: 8,806,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$209.6M

