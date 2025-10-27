Horizon Minerals Expands Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Horizon Minerals Ltd ( (AU:HRZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Horizon Minerals Limited has announced the application for quotation of 165,213 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its financial flexibility and potentially fund future exploration and development projects, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Horizon Minerals Ltd

Horizon Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources, primarily gold. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code HRZ.

YTD Price Performance: 75.00%

Average Trading Volume: 8,806,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$209.6M

