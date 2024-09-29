Horizon Minerals Emphasizes Strong Governance

Horizon Minerals Ltd (AU:HRZ) has released an update.

Horizon Minerals Limited has completed its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending 30 June 2024, providing full disclosure and adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The company’s governance details, including a board charter and agreements with directors and senior executives, are fully accessible on their website. This transparency underscores Horizon Minerals’ commitment to solid management and oversight practices.

