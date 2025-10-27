Horizon Minerals Announces Security Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Horizon Minerals Ltd ( (AU:HRZ) ) has provided an announcement.

Horizon Minerals Limited announced a security consolidation affecting its ordinary fully paid shares, performance rights, and options. This consolidation is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, and trading in the post-consolidation securities will commence on a deferred settlement basis starting December 9, 2025. This move is expected to streamline the company’s capital structure, potentially enhancing its market positioning and operational efficiency.

More about Horizon Minerals Ltd

Horizon Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with gold and other precious metals, positioning itself in the market as a resource developer and producer.

YTD Price Performance: 75.00%

Average Trading Volume: 8,806,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$209.6M

