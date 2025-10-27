Horizon Minerals Announces 15-for-1 Share Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Horizon Minerals Ltd ( (AU:HRZ) ) has shared an update.

Horizon Minerals Ltd has announced a proposed consolidation of its capital on a 15-for-1 basis, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This move aims to reduce the number of shares to below one billion, creating a more effective capital structure and potentially attracting a broader range of investors. The consolidation will not materially affect individual shareholder percentages, and all options and performance rights will be adjusted accordingly.

Horizon Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on mineral exploration and development. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker HRZ.

