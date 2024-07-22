Horizon Gold Optimizes Gum Creek Project

Horizon Gold Ltd (AU:HRN) has released an update.

Horizon Gold Ltd’s recent efforts to enhance the economic feasibility of their Gum Creek Gold Project have paved the way for a forthcoming Feasibility Study. The company has concentrated on reducing pre-production costs and revamping the mining schedule to bolster the project’s robustness and viability. With significant potential for extending the mine life and unexplored areas that could amplify resources, Gum Creek stands as a promising venture for Horizon Gold Ltd.

For further insights into AU:HRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.