Horizon Gold Director Dugald Morrison Resigns

Horizon Gold Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Dugald Morrison from his position as a Non-executive Director, effective immediately, to pursue other executive commitments. The company expressed gratitude for Morrison’s four years of service and wished him success in future endeavors. The formal notification to the ASX includes an Appendix 3Z Final Director’s Interest Notice.

