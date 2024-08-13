HORIBA Reports Mixed Mid-Year Financials for 2024

Horiba (JP:6856) has released an update.

HORIBA, Ltd. reports an 8.9% increase in net sales and a 4.4% rise in operating income for the first half of 2024, although net income attributable to shareholders fell by 30.8%. The company maintains a stable shareholder equity ratio at 64.6% and projects a 10.5% growth in net sales for the full year. Despite the mixed results, the dividend forecast remains unchanged with a total expected payout of 265 yen per share for FY 2024.

