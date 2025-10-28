Hope Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hope Bancorp ( (HOPE) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Hope Bancorp announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a net income of $30.8 million, marking a 28% increase from the previous year. The company highlighted strong earnings growth driven by an 8% increase in net interest income, improved asset quality, and a strategic focus on enhancing its deposit mix. Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, payable on November 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of November 7, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (HOPE) stock is a Hold with a $11.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hope Bancorp stock, see the HOPE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on HOPE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HOPE is a Neutral.

Hope Bancorp’s overall score reflects a stable financial position with strong cash flow and strategic growth initiatives. However, challenges in profitability and valuation concerns weigh on the score. The earnings call provided positive guidance, but the net loss and increased nonperforming assets are notable risks.

To see Spark’s full report on HOPE stock, click here.

More about Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc., the holding company of Bank of Hope, operates as a regional bank catering to multicultural customers across the continental United States and Hawaii. The company focuses on providing a range of financial services, including loans and deposit products.

Average Trading Volume: 765,559

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.38B

Learn more about HOPE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue