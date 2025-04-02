Hope Bancorp Completes Merger with Territorial Bancorp

An update from Hope Bancorp ( (HOPE) ) is now available.

On April 2, 2025, Hope Bancorp completed its merger with Territorial Bancorp, expanding its reach and becoming the largest regional bank serving multi-cultural customers across the continental U.S. and Hawaii. This strategic acquisition allows Hope Bancorp to preserve the Territorial brand and culture while offering enhanced services to a broader customer base, potentially strengthening its market position and stakeholder value.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the only regional Korean American bank in the United States with $17.05 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2024. The bank provides a comprehensive range of commercial, corporate, and consumer loans, deposit and fee-based products and services, including commercial and real estate lending, SBA lending, residential mortgage, treasury management services, and international trade financing. It operates 46 full-service branches across several states in the U.S. and 29 branches in Hawaii under the Territorial Savings banner.

