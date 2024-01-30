Hookipa Pharma Updates on Business Priorities and Partnerships

Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 29, 2024, the Company issued a press release providing updates on its business priorities and oncology partnership programs. The press release is for informational purposes only and is not considered filed under the Exchange Act or subject to its liabilities, nor is it incorporated by reference in any securities filings unless specifically stated.

