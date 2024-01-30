Hookipa Pharma Trims Workforce, Refocuses R&D Strategy

Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) has released an update to notify the public and investors about termination and asset disposition expenses.

HOOKIPA has decided to focus on developing HB-200 for HPV16+ head and neck cancers and its Gilead-partnered infectious disease programs, halting HB-300 development and most preclinical research. Consequently, it plans to cut its workforce by 55 employees, about 30% of its staff, aligning costs with the new R&D focus. The Reduction Plan will cost around $1.5 million in severance and related charges, with expected non-cash asset impairments of $10-13 million and recognition of $20 million in deferred payments due to Roche’s agreement termination. These estimates are subject to change, and further unforeseen costs may arise.

