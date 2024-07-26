Hookipa Pharma Announces Executive Reshuffle and Board Enhancements

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) has provided an update.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has announced significant leadership changes with Joern Aldag and Reinhard Kandera stepping down as CEO and CFO, respectively, and also resigning from the board. Their resignations were not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations or policies. Malte Peters, M.D., has been appointed as the new CEO, while Terry Coelho steps in as the new CFO. Both will receive competitive compensation packages aligned with their roles. Additionally, Sean A. Cassidy joins the board as an independent director, bringing valuable financial expertise from his previous CFO roles in the biotech industry. The strategic direction of the company remains guided by a board-level Strategic Committee, which includes new member Julie O’Neill. These changes are part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership and position in the market.

