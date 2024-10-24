Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels Announces Leadership Transition

Hongkong & Shanghai Hotels (HK:0045) has released an update.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited has announced a leadership transition with Mr. Philip Lawrence Kadoorie set to take over as Deputy Chairman of the Board from Mr. Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler, effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Brandler will continue to serve as a Non-Executive Director and hold various committee roles. The company expresses gratitude to Mr. Brandler and welcomes Mr. Kadoorie to his new role.

