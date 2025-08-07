Hongkong Land Holdings Executes Share Repurchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ) has issued an announcement.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited announced a market repurchase of 245,000 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging from US$6.07 to US$6.16 per share. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, affecting the company’s issued share capital, which now consists of 2,180,513,926 ordinary shares. This move aligns with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, impacting shareholder calculations regarding voting rights and interest notifications.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HKLD) stock is a Hold with a $4.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hongkong Land Holdings stock, see the GB:HKLD Stock Forecast page.

More about Hongkong Land Holdings

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a major property investment, management, and development group. The company focuses on prime office and luxury retail properties in key Asian cities, including Hong Kong and Singapore.

Average Trading Volume: 2,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.15B

See more data about HKLD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

