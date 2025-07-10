Hongkong Land Holdings Executes Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ) has issued an announcement.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited announced the repurchase of 240,000 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging from US$6.15 to US$6.30 per share, and a weighted average purchase price of US$6.2208. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, impacting the company’s share capital structure, which now consists of 2,185,296,926 ordinary shares. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively and may influence shareholder calculations regarding their interests in the company.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (HKLH) operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on property investment, management, and development. The company is known for its commercial and residential properties in key Asian cities, with a significant market presence in Hong Kong and Singapore.

