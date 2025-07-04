Hongkong Land Holdings Executes Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ) has issued an update.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited announced a market repurchase of 226,000 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging from US$6.15 to US$6.39 per share, and a weighted average purchase price of US$6.2866. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, impacting the total number of shares with voting rights, which shareholders can use to calculate their interests under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a major property investment, management, and development group with a significant presence in Asia. The company is involved in the development and management of prime office and luxury retail properties, primarily in Hong Kong and Singapore, and has a growing portfolio in other Asian cities.

