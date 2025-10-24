Hongkong Land Holdings Announces Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ).

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has announced the repurchase of 240,000 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging from US$6.12 to US$6.23 per share. This move, which aligns with the company’s capital management strategy, will result in the cancellation of the repurchased shares, potentially impacting shareholder calculations regarding voting rights and interests.

More about Hongkong Land Holdings

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a major property investment, management, and development group. It focuses on prime commercial properties in key Asian cities, providing high-quality office and retail spaces.

Average Trading Volume: 6,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.35B

