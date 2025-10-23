Hongkong Land Holdings Announces Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hongkong Land Holdings ( (GB:HKLD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has repurchased 240,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from US$6.14 to US$6.27, with a weighted average price of US$6.1932. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, affecting the total number of voting rights, which shareholders can use to assess their interests in the company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:HKLD) stock is a Buy with a $7.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hongkong Land Holdings stock, see the GB:HKLD Stock Forecast page.

More about Hongkong Land Holdings

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a leading property investment, management, and development group. The company primarily focuses on prime office and luxury retail properties in key Asian cities, particularly Hong Kong and Singapore.

Average Trading Volume: 5,907

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.52B

For a thorough assessment of HKLD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue