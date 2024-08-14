Honghua Group Schedules Key Board Meeting

Honghua Group (DE:4HB) has released an update.

Honghua Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on August 27, 2024, to review and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of the year. This critical meeting will guide the company’s financial directions and strategies moving forward. The announcement underscores the importance of the upcoming board meeting for stakeholders and the market at large.

