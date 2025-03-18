Hongcheng Environmental Technology Projects Significant Profit and Revenue Growth for 2024

Hongcheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2265) ) has provided an announcement.

Hongcheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. has announced a significant increase in profit and revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, with profits expected to rise by approximately 242.9% and revenue by 116.6% compared to the previous year. This growth is primarily attributed to increased sales volume and unit prices of pyrite concentrate and its reprocessed products, as well as the full-year contribution of their new production line, which commenced sales in late 2023. However, the revenue growth was partially offset by a decrease in service fees for gold mine hazardous waste treatment.

Hongcheng Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the environmental technology industry, focusing on the production and sale of pyrite concentrate and its reprocessed products, including sulfuric acid, iron powder, and electricity. The company is positioned to serve industries that utilize pyrite concentrate as a raw material, particularly those in the sulfuric acid-related market.

