Hong Yuan Holding Group Delays Yearly Report

Hong Yuan Holding Group ( (HGYN) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Hong Yuan Holding Group has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The primary reason for the delay is the time constraints involved in compiling, disseminating, and reviewing the necessary information, which has made timely filing impractical without undue hardship and expense. The company expects to file the report within fifteen days following the original due date. There is an anticipation of significant changes in the results of operations from the previous fiscal year, although specific details have not been provided. Hong Yuan Holding Group is committed to maintaining compliance and has authorized CEO and CFO Li Xudong to sign the notification.

More about Hong Yuan Holding Group

YTD Price Performance: -6.67%

Average Trading Volume: 11,756

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $2.09M

