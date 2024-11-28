Hong Lai Huat Partners with The Assembly Place for Real Estate Expansion

Hong Lai Huat Group Limited (SG:CTO) has released an update.

Hong Lai Huat Group Limited has entered a strategic agreement with The Assembly Place to manage its real estate projects in Cambodia. This collaboration aims to tap into new sales channels in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Greater China’s key markets, leveraging The Assembly Place’s extensive network. The partnership is expected to elevate project management standards in Cambodia to align with Singaporean benchmarks.

