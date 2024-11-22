Hong Lai Huat Nears Completion of Cambodian Asset Sale

Hong Lai Huat Group Limited (SG:CTO) has released an update.

Hong Lai Huat Group Limited has announced the receipt of a significant payment of USD 25.2 million, marking 90% completion of the sale of its Cambodian agricultural arm. This move is part of its strategic disposal plan, which investors are closely monitoring for its potential impact on the company’s financial health and future market positioning.

