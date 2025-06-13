Hong Kong Technology Venture Reports Improved May 2025 Ecommerce Performance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Hong Kong Television Network ( (HK:1137) ) has provided an update.

In May 2025, Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited reported an improved performance in its Hong Kong ecommerce business, driven by the ‘May Thankful Festival’ and reduced outbound travel impact. Despite a 17.7% increase in daily average outbound travel compared to May 2024, the company saw a 4.8% rise in Average Daily Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) on Order Intake to HK$22.0 million from April 2025, although this was a 6.0% decrease from May 2024. The number of unique customers and active HKTVmall App users also rebounded, indicating resilience in maintaining an active user base despite travel pressures.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, along with its subsidiaries, operates in the ecommerce industry, primarily focusing on the Hong Kong market. The company is known for its ecommerce platform, HKTVmall, which offers a wide range of products and services to local consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 3,200,518

Current Market Cap: HK$1.25B

