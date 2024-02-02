Honeywell Announces Leadership Changes and New Chairman

Honeywell International (HON) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Honeywell International Inc. elected the current CEO, Mr. Vimal Kapur, as the new Chairman of the Board to succeed Mr. Darius Adamczyk, starting June 7, 2024, with Adamczyk retiring to a Senior Advisor role. Additionally, Mr. William S. Ayer will replace Mr. D. Scott Davis as the independent Lead Director after the Annual Meeting of Shareowners on May 14, 2024, while Davis will continue as an independent director and Audit Committee Chairman. These appointments are contingent upon their re-election to the Board during the upcoming Annual Meeting. There are no disclosed family ties or financial transactions between Mr. Kapur and other company directors or executives.

