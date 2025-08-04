Honda Announces Progress in Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Honda Motor Co ( (JP:7267) ) has shared an announcement.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of its own shares, acquiring 93,027,200 shares of common stock for 143,513,664,355 yen from July 1 to July 31, 2025. This move is part of a larger plan approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 1,100,000,000 shares by the end of 2025, aiming to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

More about Honda Motor Co

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the automotive industry, known for manufacturing automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment. The company operates globally, focusing on innovation and sustainability in its product offerings.

YTD Price Performance: 5.19%

Average Trading Volume: 18,778,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen7604.5B

