Hon Hai Subsidiary Foxconn to Present 2024 Mid-Year Results

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd., will present its financial and operational performance for the first half of 2024 in a web conference on September 27, 2024. The online briefing, which will detail the company’s operating results and financial position, is accessible to investors via the Shenzhen Roadshow China Technology Co., Ltd. website.

For further insights into HNHPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.