Hon Hai Precision Industry Sells Assets to Optimize Operations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Hon Hai Precision Industry ( (HNHPF) ) is now available.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. announced the disposal of land, buildings, and machinery by its subsidiaries Foxconn EV Property Development LLC, Foxconn EV Asset Management LLC, and Foxconn EV System LLC. The transactions, totaling over USD 375 million, are part of an asset revitalization strategy aimed at optimizing product portfolios and enhancing operational performance. These strategic disposals are expected to generate significant gains and reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and focus on core business areas.

More about Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., also known as Foxconn, is a leading global electronics manufacturer. The company is renowned for its production of electronic components and products, including consumer electronics, cloud computing devices, and semiconductors. It has a significant presence in the technology and manufacturing sectors, focusing on innovation and efficiency.

Find detailed analytics on HNHPF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue