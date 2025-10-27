Hon Hai Precision Industry Announces NT$42 Billion Investment in AI Compute Cloud Business

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hon Hai Precision Industry ( (HNHPF) ) has issued an update.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. has announced a significant investment plan to enhance its AI compute cloud business by procuring IT equipment to build an AI compute cluster and a supercomputing center. This investment, amounting to NT$42 billion, aims to expand the company’s cloud compute service platform and accelerate the development of its three smart platforms, signaling a strategic move to strengthen its position in the technology sector.

More about Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., also known as Foxconn, operates in the electronics manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of electronic components and products. The company is known for its focus on technology and innovation, particularly in areas such as cloud computing and smart platforms.

