HomeTrust Bancshares Reports Q3 Earnings and Dividend Increase

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, operates as the holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a community bank with over 30 locations across the southeastern United States, focusing on providing a range of financial services to its regional clientele.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has reported its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, highlighting a slight decline in net income compared to the previous quarter but an overall robust performance year-over-year. The company also announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company’s net income for the third quarter was $16.5 million, a decrease from $17.2 million in the previous quarter, with diluted earnings per share dropping to $0.95 from $1.00. Despite this quarterly decline, the year-to-date performance showed a significant improvement, with net income reaching $48.2 million, up from $40.6 million in the same period last year. The net interest margin remained strong at 4.31%, and the annualized return on equity improved to 11.20% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Strategically, HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its quarterly dividend by 8.3% to $0.13 per share, marking the seventh increase since 2018. The company also highlighted its strong capital position and the positive impact of a favorable yield curve on future loan growth. The resilience of its operations and community focus, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, underscores its commitment to sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, HomeTrust Bancshares is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory, supported by a solid capital base and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing shareholder value and expanding its market presence in the southeastern United States.

