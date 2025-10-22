Hometrust Bancshares Increases Quarterly Dividend by 8.3%

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Hometrust Bancshares ( (HTB) ).

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. reported its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, with a net income of $16.5 million, a slight decrease from the previous quarter. The company announced an 8.3% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, marking the seventh increase since 2018. Despite a decrease in net income compared to the previous quarter, the company showed a year-over-year growth in earnings per share by 25%, driven by a strong net interest margin and disciplined expense management. The announcement reflects the company’s solid financial performance and strategic focus on sustainable growth.

Spark’s Take on HTB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HTB is a Outperform.

Hometrust Bancshares demonstrates a solid financial foundation with strong profitability and operational efficiency as significant strengths. Although the technical indicators show bullish trends, caution is warranted due to overbought signals. The valuation is fair, while the recent corporate events positively impact liquidity and market perception.

More about Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that operates HomeTrust Bank. The company is involved in providing banking services and products, focusing on delivering consistent, high-quality growth and maintaining a strong capital position.

Average Trading Volume: 62,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $704.9M

