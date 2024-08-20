HomeCo REIT Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (AU:HDN) has released an update.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT has announced a total cash distribution of 2.075 cents per unit for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, to be paid on August 22. The distribution is part of the company’s strategy as an attribution managed investment trust, with further details for Australian tax purposes to be provided in the AMMA Statement in September. The REIT continues to focus on investment in convenience-based assets, with a portfolio worth approximately $4.8 billion across major Australian growth corridors and strategic investments in essential last mile real estate infrastructure.

