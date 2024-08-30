Home REIT Surpasses Property Sale Forecasts

Home REIT PLC (GB:HOME) has released an update.

Home REIT PLC reported successful property sales, with 101 properties recently auctioned for a collective £18.5 million, exceeding their projected values by 4.8%. This is part of a larger sales effort since August 2023, totaling £181.2 million from 987 properties sold, aligning with earlier valuations. The proceeds are slated to reduce company debt and bolster working capital.

