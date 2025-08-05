Home Control International Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results Review

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Home Control International Limited ( (HK:1747) ) is now available.

Home Control International Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 15, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. This meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend and address other business matters, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Home Control International Limited

Home Control International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the industry of home control solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative products and services that cater to the needs of modern households.

Average Trading Volume: 2,045,602

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.93B

