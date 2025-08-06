Home Control International Limited Concludes Share Acquisition Offer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Home Control International Limited ( (HK:1747) ) has issued an announcement.
Home Control International Limited has announced the closure of a mandatory unconditional cash offer by Emperor Corporate Finance Limited on behalf of Meta-Wisdom Tech Limited to acquire all issued shares not already owned by the offeror. The offer closed on August 6, 2025, with minimal shareholder acceptance, representing only 0.04% of the total issued shares. The settlement of the offer is underway, with payments to be completed within seven business days. This development indicates a significant change in the company’s shareholder structure and could impact its market positioning and governance.
More about Home Control International Limited
Home Control International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the technology sector. It is involved in the production and distribution of remote control devices and related technologies.
Average Trading Volume: 2,045,602
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$1.93B
