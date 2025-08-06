Home Control International Limited Announces Board Composition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Home Control International Limited ( (HK:1747) ) has provided an announcement.

Home Control International Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles, highlighting the leadership structure and governance of the company. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to strong corporate governance, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and ensuring effective management.

More about Home Control International Limited

Home Control International Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing innovative control solutions. The company specializes in remote control devices and related technologies, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,074,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.19B

