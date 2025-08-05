Home Control International Adjusts Offer Timeline Due to Weather

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Home Control International Limited ( (HK:1747) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Home Control International Limited has announced a rescheduling of the closing date and the latest time for acceptance of a mandatory unconditional cash offer due to severe weather conditions in Hong Kong. The updated timetable is contingent on weather conditions, with the rescheduled closing date set for August 6, 2025, assuming no severe weather persists.

More about Home Control International Limited

Home Control International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in providing remote control solutions and related technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,045,602

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.93B

