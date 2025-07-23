Hollywood Bowl Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hollywood Bowl ( (GB:BOWL) ) has shared an update.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc announced that Julia Porter, a Non-Executive Director, has purchased 10,000 ordinary shares in the company at a price of £2.495 per share, increasing her total shareholding to 12,000 shares. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects a strategic move by a key member of the company’s board, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future performance and stability, which may positively impact stakeholder perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BOWL) stock is a Buy with a £3.84 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:BOWL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BOWL is a Outperform.

Hollywood Bowl’s strong financial performance and strategic share buybacks are significant positives, offset by bearish technical indicators. The high dividend yield suggests potential data issues or unique payouts. Overall, the company is well-positioned but faces challenges in cost management and free cash flow generation.



More about Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates in the leisure and entertainment industry, primarily focusing on providing bowling and entertainment services across its venues. The company is known for its family-friendly bowling alleys and associated leisure activities, attracting a wide range of customers in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,143,182

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £416.8M

See more data about BOWL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

