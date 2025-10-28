Holly Futures Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3678) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, ending September 30. The company achieved a total income from operations of RMB139.25 million and a net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB5.70 million. The report was prepared according to PRC GAAP and complies with the disclosure requirements of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. This announcement was simultaneously published in Hong Kong and Mainland China, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. The company is engaged in futures trading and related financial services, with a market presence in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

