Holly Futures Co., Ltd. Establishes Remuneration Committee for Enhanced Governance

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3678) ) has issued an announcement.

Holly Futures Co., Ltd. has established a remuneration committee within its board of directors to oversee and regulate the remuneration system and procedures. This committee is responsible for advising the board on remuneration policies, appraisals, and compensation for directors and senior management, ensuring transparency and fairness in alignment with corporate goals and industry standards.

More about Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H

Holly Futures Co., Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on futures trading and related financial services. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and adheres to the relevant regulations and procedures.

Average Trading Volume: 18,511,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$993.8M

