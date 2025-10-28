Holly Futures Co., Ltd. Enhances Governance with New Audit Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3678) ) has shared an update.

Holly Futures Co., Ltd. has established an audit committee under its board of directors to enhance its auditing system and procedures. This committee, comprised mainly of independent non-executive directors, is tasked with overseeing the appointment and performance of external auditors, ensuring their independence, and supervising the internal audit system. The move aims to strengthen the company’s governance framework, ensuring transparency and accountability in its financial operations, which is crucial for maintaining stakeholder trust and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Holly Futures Co., Ltd. operates within the financial services industry, focusing on futures trading and related financial products. The company is positioned in the market to provide comprehensive futures trading services, adhering to regulatory standards and ensuring robust financial management practices.

