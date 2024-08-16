Holly Futures Announces Mid-Year Unaudited Results

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:3678) has released an update.

Holly Futures Co. Ltd., a joint stock company operating in Hong Kong, has released its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2024, indicating a comparison with the same period in 2023. The comprehensive interim report, including financial summaries and management analyses, has been reviewed by the audit committee and complies with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules. The full report will be available on the company’s and HKEX’s websites by the end of September 2024.

