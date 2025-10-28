Holly Futures Announces Key Governance Changes at 2025 EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3678) ) has shared an announcement.

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. held its second extraordinary general meeting of 2025 on October 28, where shareholders voted on several key governance changes. These included amendments to the Articles of Association, dissolution of the Supervisory Committee, and modifications to other governance policies, reflecting a strategic shift in the company’s management structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3678) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.00 price target.

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial sector. It is involved in futures trading and related financial services, with a market presence in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 18,511,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$993.8M

