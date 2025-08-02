Holcim Ltd’s Earnings Call Highlights Strategic Growth and Sustainability

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Holcim Ltd’s Earnings Call Highlights Strategic Growth and Sustainability

Holcim Ltd’s Earnings Call Highlights Strategic Growth and Sustainability

Holcim Ltd Unsponsored ADR ((HCMLY)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Holcim Ltd’s recent earnings call painted a largely positive picture, highlighting significant achievements in sales growth, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, and sustainability initiatives. Despite some challenges such as foreign exchange headwinds and a soft market in Germany, the company’s robust financial position and strategic initiatives across various regions contributed to an optimistic sentiment.

Successful M&A Activity

Since the start of 2025, Holcim has closed 11 value-accretive transactions in attractive markets and segments. These strategic moves have significantly contributed to the company’s growth, positioning it well for future expansion and success.

Positive Regional Performance

Holcim’s regional performance was notably strong, with Europe achieving substantial margin expansion. Latin America continued its robust performance bolstered by new acquisitions, while Asia, the Middle East, and Africa experienced double-digit EBIT growth and a 200 basis point margin expansion.

Progress in Sustainability Initiatives

The company has made commendable progress in scaling its sustainable offerings, such as ECOPact and ECOPlanet, which have contributed to margin expansion. Holcim is also accelerating its efforts in decarbonization and circular construction, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

Positive Outlook and Financial Position

Holcim maintains a positive outlook, expecting net sales and EBIT growth in line with its NextGen Growth 2030 targets. The company boasts a strong balance sheet, with a net debt leverage ratio anticipated to be around 1.1x by the end of 2025.

Foreign Exchange Headwinds

The company faced a negative foreign exchange impact of CHF 330 million on net sales and nearly CHF 110 million on recurring EBIT in the first half of 2025, posing a challenge to its financial performance.

Soft Market in Germany

Germany’s construction market softness presents potential challenges for Holcim. However, the company has managed to improve its bottom line despite these conditions.

Challenges with Nigeria Divestment

Holcim is experiencing ongoing challenges with its divestment process in Nigeria, with no clear timeline for completion, indicating potential difficulties in this market.

Strong First Half 2025 Results

Holcim reported robust net sales growth and overproportional recurring EBIT growth across all regions, achieving an industry-leading margin of 18.3% and a more than 7% rise in EPS in Swiss francs.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Holcim’s guidance for the full year 2025 aligns with its NextGen Growth 2030 targets, forecasting a recurring EBIT growth of 6% to 10% in local currency and a recurring EBIT margin above 18%. The company anticipates net sales growth between 3% to 5% in local currency, with a robust free cash flow before leases of around CHF 2 billion. Holcim plans to maintain a strong investment-grade balance sheet, targeting a net debt leverage below 1.5x, and aims to deploy up to CHF 22 billion for growth and shareholder returns until 2030. Additionally, the company targets over 20% growth in recycled construction and demolition materials.

In summary, Holcim Ltd’s earnings call reflects a positive sentiment, driven by strategic growth through M&A, strong regional performances, and advancements in sustainability. While challenges such as foreign exchange impacts and market softness in Germany exist, the company’s solid financial position and forward-looking guidance underscore its potential for continued success.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement