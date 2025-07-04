Hokkoku Financial Holdings Reports No Progress in Share Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Hokkoku Financial Holdings,Inc. ( (JP:7381) ) is now available.

Hokkoku Financial Holdings, Inc. announced that it has made no progress in its plan to repurchase its own shares, as no shares were repurchased during the specified period from June 1 to June 30, 2025. This lack of activity may affect the company’s market positioning and could have implications for stakeholders, as the initial plan was to repurchase up to 250,000 shares by March 31, 2026.

More about Hokkoku Financial Holdings,Inc.

Hokkoku Financial Holdings, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing various financial products and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is led by Representative Director and President Shuji Tsuemura.

Average Trading Volume: 52,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen107.7B

