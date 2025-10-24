Hofseth BioCare ASA Announces Strategic Divestment and Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hofseth Biocare ASA ( (HOFBF) ) has shared an announcement.

Hofseth BioCare ASA has announced a private placement and partial divestment of shares in its U.S. subsidiary, AecorBio Inc., valuing the subsidiary at $36 million. This move highlights the company’s strategic focus on advancing its lead peptide candidate, FT-002a, for prostate cancer treatment, which has shown promising preclinical results and aims to enter clinical development with an IND application in 2026.

More about Hofseth Biocare ASA

Hofseth BioCare ASA operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative peptide-based treatments. The company is involved in advancing preclinical programs in oncology and immunology, with a particular emphasis on prostate cancer treatments.

Average Trading Volume: 97,712

Current Market Cap: NOK822.2M

